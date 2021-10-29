Worried Shah Rukh Khan ‘was just having coffee after coffee’, reveals Aryan Khan’s lawyer Mukul Rohatgi

Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri’s son Aryan Khan has been granted bail by the Bombay High Court in the Mumbai drugs case today. Aryan had been lodged in Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail for over three weeks after his bail was denied twice earlier. After the recent bail plea hearing on Wednesday and Thursday in the Bombay HC, Aryan and the other co-accused, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha have been finally granted bail today. Naturally, this time must have been a challenging one for Shah Rukh and Gauri as the parents of the 23-year-old. Former attorney general of India, Mukul Rohatgi, who represented Aryan, revealed that Shah Rukh just kept having coffee after coffee.

In an exclusive chat with NDTV, Mukul Rohatgi said that Shah Rukh Khan had ‘tears of joy’ after bail was granted. Rohatgi said that the star was dead worried and did not even have proper meals. “He has been very, very worried the last three-four days that I was there and I'm not even sure whether he had proper meals. He was just having coffee after coffee. And he was very, very worried. And I could see a big sense of relief, yeah, on the father's face last time I met him,” said Mr. Rohatgi.

Mukul Rohatgi further revealed that Shah Rukh Khan "had given up all his professional activities. And he was very much available at all times. He was in fact making notes to help his legal team," said the lawyer.

The detailed court order, along with the bail conditions will be out on Friday. Aryan, Arbaaz, and Munmun will be released either today or on Saturday.

