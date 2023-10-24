‘Would be biggest dream come true’: Sanjana Sanghi expresses desire to play Geet in Jab We Met 2

Actress Sanjana Sanghi has been working in the Hindi film industry as a child artist. As a grown-up, she made her debut with filmmaker Imtiaz Ali's romantic drama film Rockstar in the year 2011. She thinks herself fortunate to have worked with the ace director. In a recent interview, Sanjana expressed her willingness to work with Ali again and star as Geet in the sequel of his hit film Jab We Met, if given a chance.

Sanjana Sanghi wants to play Geet in Jab We Met 2

The romantic-comedy film Jab We Met is one of the iconic movies of director-producer Imtiaz Ali. It stars Kareena Kapoor Khan as a bubbly and happy-go-lucky character Geet. In an interview with India Today, actress Sanjana Sanghi spoke about her bond with the filmmaker. When asked if she would want to act as Bebo’s character in Jab We Met 2, she said, “That would be the biggest dream come true. Working with him (Imtiaz Ali), now as a grown-up leading actor, is my dream that I don't even speak out loud. And it's something that I will happily put out into the universe.”

A look at Sanjana Sanghi and her work front

Sanjana is comparatively fresher in the Hindi film industry with a couple of movies to her credit. Having said that, she has been a part of successful films like Fukrey Returns. Earlier this month, her slice-of-drama film Dhak Dhak was released on October 13. Directed by Tarun Dudeja and co-produced by actress Taapsee Pannu, the movie boasts of an ensemble cast of stars like Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanjana Sanghi.

Interestingly, the movie showcases the story of four women who embark on a road trip to the highest motorable pass in the world on their bikes.

About Jab We Met

If you’re a Kareena-Shahid Kapoor lover or even a film fanatic in general, chances are you have watched the heartwarming movie Jab We Met. It revolves around the lives of the two central characters who are brought together by fate and are fighting their own battles while being in touch. After a lot of twists and turns, they finally end up getting together.

