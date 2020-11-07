Would you like to see Salman Khan doing a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan? COMMENT

Rumours are rife about Salman Khan possibly making a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming movie Pathan. Do let us know in the comments section whether or not you want to see him doing the same.

’s fans are excited about his comeback to the big screen after a hiatus of two years. The superstar last featured in the movie Zero in 2018 that also featured and in the lead roles. Now, the latest reports state that he will be venturing back into movies with the new project titled Pathan. It happens to be an action thriller that also features and John Abraham in the lead roles.

The much talked about movie will be directed by Siddharth Anand. Now, according to the latest reports, will be making a small cameo in Pathan. While there is no official confirmation about the same, this is sure to leave the fans excited to see the two superstars coming together on-screen again. The Radhe actor had earlier made a cameo appearance in one of the songs, Issaqbaazi, from King Khan’s 2018 movie Zero co-starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

And now, the reports about Salman making yet another cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming movie is sure to leave the ardent fans excited about the same. Well, the Baadshah of Bollywood is currently in the UAE for IPL 2020 and is busy cheering up for his team. For the unversed, he also celebrated his birthday there. However, he is yet to make an official announcement regarding Pathan. While we wait eagerly for the same, do let us know in the comments section whether or not you want to see Salman Khan making a cameo appearance in Pathan.

