WOW, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's wedding post garners 10M likes; Surpasses Virushka and Nickyanka's post

Some real love stories just feel so ethereal and mythical, that they almost seem like they are straight out of a romantic novel. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s marriage is one such story. While the couple never made it official until posting their wedding pictures, the fans were buzzing with excitement and wished to know everything about it. After all, Bollywood’s two of the most beautiful people were getting married, and it was just a cause of celebration for all Bollywood lovers! Thus, when they finally made it official with that one, out of the world post, the audience couldn’t resist admiring them and made the post go mega-viral.

In just a day, Vicky and Katrina’s post has crossed over 10 million likes - and with all good reason. The pictures were absolutely regal, gorgeous, and dripped with all the love and happiness the couple felt. Sharing pictures from their most special day, the couple even penned down a heartfelt message that won the hearts of millions. They wrote, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.” What a beautiful message, and trust their fans to pour in their love and blessings for the newlyweds. It is interesting to note, their like count even surpassed the whopping likes Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s wedding post and even Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ weddings post garnered. While Anushka's wedding post was liked by over 3 million netizens, Priyanka Chopra's picture got more than 5 million likes While you can definitely not measure the beauty of any relationship from the likes their pictures get, the huge amount of likes that the new couple’s post got is just a small token of appreciation from all Vickat’s lovers and people who rooted for them.

Check Katrina's post:

