WPL Opening Ceremony: Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon, AP Dhillon set stage ablaze with electrifying performances

The much-awaited Women's Premier League 2023 has kickstarted today, and the 5-team tournament aims to bring women's cricket into the spotlight and provide a platform for Indian talent. Pinkvilla was the first to inform that Kiara Advani will be performing at the first-ever Women’s Premier League opening ceremony. Kiara Advani has set the stage on fire with her electrifying performances on some hit songs. Kriti Sanon also danced to Thumkeshwari and other popular songs. Meanwhile, AP Dhillon left crowds cheering as he performed on Brown Munde.

Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon, AP Dhillon’s performances at Women's Premier League 2023

Kiara Advani looked beautiful in a blingy pink halter neck jumpsuit, and she owned the stage as she performed on popular tracks such as Tera Mukhda, Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Rangisari, and the song Bijli from her movie Govinda Naam Mera. Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon wore a blingy silver strappy blouse with a neon yellow skirt. She set the stage ablaze with her energetic performance on Coca Cola, Thumkeshwari, Baadal Pe Paaon Hai, Sweety Tera Drama, and Param Sundari. Meanwhile, AP Dhillon made fans go gaga as he sang Brown Munde and his other popular songs. Check out a few videos below!

Kriti Sanon and Kiara Advani's work front

Kriti Sanon was last seen in Bhediya, co-starring Varun Dhawan. She will next be seen in Adipurush alongside Saif Ali Khan, Prabhas, and Sunny Singh.

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani, who married Sidharth Malhotra in February, has resumed work and will next be seen in RC 15 alongside Ram Charan. She wrapped up the film’s shoot right before her wedding. She will also star in Satyaprem Ki Katha opposite Kartik Aaryan.

