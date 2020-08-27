0
Writer-Filmmaker Vijay Krishna Acharya looks back at the Dhoom franchise on its 16th anniversary

Filmmaker-writer Vijay Krishna Acharya, who wrote screenplays for all three films of the Dhoom franchise, besides directing the third instalment, recalls being pleasantly surprised with the public reaction to the first film.
Writer-Filmmaker Vijay Krishna Acharya looks back at the Dhoom franchise on its 16th anniversary

The first "Dhoom" film released on August 27, 2004. Starring John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan, Esha Deol, Rimi Sen, and Uday Chopra in pivotal roles, the action adventure was about a gang of bikers who engage in a robbing spree in and around Mumbai. A police officer joins hands with a local mechanic to bust the gang.

Viktor, as he is widely known as in the industry, said: "Honestly, as a writer, one always looks for appreciation, and I'm often unaware of the commercial aspect of things. I think all films are creative enterprises first and commerce is a by-product of that. But I think we were all pleasantly surprised by the response to the film (the first 'Dhoom')."

"We were confident at the script stage that the film was an entertainer, a film which was not taking itself too seriously. Perhaps that is what struck a chord with the young among the audience, along with the energy of the action and of course 'Dhoom macha le' by Pritam. The only person who kind of foresaw the possibility of a sequel was Adi (producer Aditya Chopra) and he wrote me a mail before the release saying, do think about a sequel!" Acharya recalled.

Acharya's idea to have a villain with a moral compass was ingenious because one often roots for the villain to win.

He said: " 'Dhoom' is more in an anti-hero world rather than a villain in the traditional sense. In the first 'Dhoom', the anti-hero is a rebel. Even though he is a thief, his persona is essentially a rebellious one."

"There is something about youth and bikes and energy, none of which was a planned thing. It just seemed to come organically, instinctively. The bank robbers are essentially cocking a snook at the establishment, which unconsciously is a thread that runs through all the films of the 'Dhoom' series," he summed up.

