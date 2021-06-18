WWE’s The Undertaker challenges Akshay Kumar for a ‘REAL rematch’; Here’s how the actor responds

The Undertaker has responded to Akshay Kumar’s meme of being one of the men who defeated him. He has challenged Akshay Kumar for a real rematch. Scroll to see how the actor responded.

’s successful film ‘Khiladiyo Ka Khiladi’ completed 25 years last week. To mark the milestone, the actor shared a hilarious meme on Twitter claiming to be one of the few people who have defeated Undertaker. For the unversed, in the film ‘Khiladiyo Ka Khiladi’, had a fight sequence against The Undertaker that he ended up winning. As Akshay shared the meme, he also clarified that in the film, it was not actually The Undertaker (Mark Calaway) from WWE. He wrote in the caption, “A fun fact though: it was wrestler Brian Lee who played The Undertaker in the film”.

The fans of Akshay had hilarious responses to the meme as it cracked them up and garnered a lot of attention on social media. It looks like the meme was seen by legendary The Undertaker himself who took to social media and challenged Akshay Kumar for a real match. He wrote, “Ha! Tell me when you're ready for a REAL rematch!" Akshay who is known for his wittiness on and off the screen reverted to the wrestler with a hilarious response leaving social media in splits and wrote, “Let me check on my insurance and get back, bro!" It seems like our Khiladi Kumar is not ready to battle it out with The Undertaker in a real match.

A hilarious note to mark 25 years to the release of #KhiladiyonKaKhiladi tomorrow!

A fun fact though: it was wrestler Brian Lee who played The Undertaker in the film pic.twitter.com/w7J5z3QGBQ — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 13, 2021

Ohh man , this is really hilarious #AkshayKumar at his best

If this match happens it will be the most viewed match in history of wrestlemania

Be careful Akki sir @akshaykumar @undertaker https://t.co/Pij8KMCfTA pic.twitter.com/DXcXOs2x8K — (@Akshay_Trigger) June 18, 2021

The Undertaker is one of the biggest superstars to have emerged out of WWE. He had made his WWE debut in November 1990 and has been working for Vince McMahon since then. The Undertaker had retired from in-ring action in June 2020. Exactly 30 years after his retirement, the WWE legend was given a Final Farewell at Survivor Series 2020.

