Kajol opens about kids Nysa and Yug being trolled; reveals her advice to them

Kajol is an actress who is widely known for her headstrong personality. It seems that she has been passing on this nature to her daughter Nysa and son Yug because they have been facing criticism from netizens. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress will celebrate her 49th birthday on Saturday. Here's what she said.

Kajol’s advice to her kids

In a recent conversation with Hindustan Times, Kajol shared her advice for daughter Nysa, who is often spotted and clicked by the media during her outings. The actress shared in the interview, “I do talk to my kids Nysa and Yug about trolling and tell them that the only thing they can do is take it with a pinch of salt. I mean how many of these trolls can you take seriously? Or how will you respond to everything? Because roz kuch na kuch nikal raha hai, roz kuch na kuch bol rahe hain (Because every day there is something new coming up and people keep talking one way or the other).”

The Tribhanga actress also shared in the interview that she often reads some headlines that say ‘brutally trolled’ and all she can think about is, “What does it exactly mean and who are these people brutally trolling me or my family?” Keeping forward her opinion, Kajol also added that one has to take it (trolling) with a pinch of salt.

Most importantly, sharing what she teaches her children about the trolling culture, the Lust Stories 2 actress shared that the most important thing that she tells her kids is to not pay any attention to it, and think about themselves and use their own brain.

Furthermore on the occasion of her birthday, Kajol shared her ‘birthday ritual’ of meeting the people she loves, and she calls all of them - especially her family because as shared by her, she doesn’t get much chance to be with them throughout the year.

To conclude her interview, the 49-year-old actress expressed her gratitude to her fans for always being there for her and appreciating her. “I love the fact that people call me a trendsetter and mention that I have broken norms. It is really special,” Kajol further added.

