'Ya Ali' singer Zubeen Garg hospitalised in Dibrugarh after falling in the bathroom; Reports

A piece of shocking news is coming in from the entertainment industry. Reportedly singer Zubeen Garg has been hospitalised in Assam, Dibrugarh. He has been admitted to a private hospital in Assam’s Dibrugarh town. Zubeen was rushed to a hospital on Wednesday, after sustaining a minor head injury. It is said that the singer is now admitted to the Sanjeevani Hospital in Dibrugarh and is undergoing treatment. Ever since this news broke, fans have been showing their concern on social media and sending good wishes to him.

Zubeen Garg hospitalised

Reportedly, Zubeen Garg fell in the bathroom and became unconscious on Tuesday night. The singer is now admitted to the Sanjeevani Hospital in Dibrugarh and is undergoing treatment. Assam chief minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Dibrugarh district to ensure that Zubeen, who is currently undergoing treatment at Sanjeevani Hospital in Dibrugarh due to physical illness, receives all quality medical services. The CM has further ordered to arrange for facilities for the singer to be taken to Guwahati or outside the state for further treatment by air ambulance if necessary. In addition, the chief minister also directed state health minister Keshab Mahanta to oversee the entire process of providing medical services to the prominent artist.

Zubeen Garg’s work front

Zubeen Garg some of the most popular songs include Ya Ali from the Emraan Hashmi and Kangana Ranaut starrer Gangster, Dil Tu Hi Bataa from Krrish 3 ft. Kangana Ranaut, Priyanka Chopra and Hrithik Roshan. The playback singer has produced music for Assamese, Bengali, and Bollywood films. He made his singing debut in 1992 with Anamika. He later released numerous albums and singles including pop solo albums like Chandni Raat (1995), Chanda (1996), Sparsh (2000), Nupur (2001) and many more. He has also released devotional albums such as Mahadev (2004), Mandir (2005), Brahma (2005) and more.

