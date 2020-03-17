Yaadon Ki Baaraat actor Imtiaz Khan passes away; Here are lesser known facts about Amjad Khan’s brother

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Yaadon Ki Baaraat actor Imtiaz Khan left for the heavenly abode at the age of 77. The late actor starred in several big films like Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Pyaara Dost and more. Here are some lesser known facts about the actor.

Bollywood film actor, Imtiaz Khan, who has done several big films like Yaadon Ki Baraat, passed away at 77. The late actor was a part of big budget flicks in the yesteryears and was Late Amjad Khan’s brother. His notable films include Hulchul, Pyaara Dost, Procession of Memories and Noor Jahan. The talented star is known to have worked in several Bollywood films as the baddie just like his late brother Amjad Khan. Married to television actress Krutika Desai, late Imtiaz Khan was also a director in theatres.

Originally, Imtiaz Khan wanted to be a director but due to financial crunch in the family, he joined Bollywood as an actor. The reason for his demise is not yet known. However, speculation is rife that he passed away due to a heart attack. As per a report in Telly Chakkar, his wife Krutika Desai confirmed the news of his demise. Actress Anjoo Mahendru posted on social media a photo of the Khan family with a note to confirm his demise.

She shared a photo of Imtiaz Khan, Amjad Khan and others and wrote, “Once upon a time!!! Rest in eternal peace my friend@Imtiaz Khan.”

Here are some lesser known facts about late Imtiaz Khan:

1. Sholay’s iconic villain, Amjad Khan’s brother, Imtiaz Khan was born in Peshawar, Pakistan on October 15, 1942.

2. To work in Bollywood and make a career, he changed his name from Zecharian Khan to Imtiaz Khan

3. Being in love with directing, Imtiaz Khan began working on the shelved film "Zindagi Ke Raahen" (1974) starring Sanjay Khan, Alka.

4. Imtiaz Khan also started directing a film Ek Aurat Hazaar Deewane in 1988 that starred his wife Krutika Desai. However, it was shelved.

5. Imtiaz also directed many Gujarati shows and TV serials like Ankahi, Mano Ya Na Mano, Star Plus show "Deewarien”

6. His notable films include Yaadon Ki Baraat, Hulchul, Pyaara Dost, Procession of Memories and Noor Jahan.

7. Imtiaz Khan starred in a film Raat Abhi Baqi Hai back in 1971. But, it got shelved.

