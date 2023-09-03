Yaariyan 2: Meezaan Jafri issues apology after FIRs against movie for 'hurting religious sentiments'; see POST

Yaariyan 2 starring Divya Khosla Kumar, Meezaan Jafri, and Pearl V Puri has been grabbing attention ahead of its release. The trailer of the new track called Saure Ghar from the sequel to the 2012 film was released recently and soon after the release, it grabbed controversy. The Punjab Police has recently registered a case against film directors Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, producer Bhushan Kumar, and actor Meezaan Jafri on the charges of hurting religious sentiments as the song allegedly showed the actor wearing a 'kirpan'. Two FIRs were already filed against the makers of the upcoming film. Now, Meezaan shared a long post on Instagram and issued an apology.

Meezaan Jafri issues apology after FIRs against Yaariyan 2

On September 3, Meezaan Jafri shared a long post on his Instagram and made an apology after two FIRs were recently filed against his film Yaariyan 2 for 'hurting religious sentiments.'

He wrote, "We would like to apologise for any content which has been perceived to be objectionable/inadvertently hurt any religious sentiments in Yaariyan 2 and hereby assure that we have no intent to hurt sentiments of any individual/community in any manner whatsoever. We hold the highest respect for all cultures and religious beliefs. We have always strived to create art that entertains and brings people together. However, we reiterate there was no intention to hurt any religious sentiments, to this end, we have replaced and removed from our film the visuals that have unintentionally hurt sentiments."

Meezaan further added, "We understand the significance of religious symbols and are committed to ensuring that our work does not inadvertantly cause any offense. We appreciate your understanding. Thank you."

Have a look:

The Sikh Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has accused the makers of offensively using a kirpan (a sword, an important symbol associated with Sikhism) in a scene of the song.

The SGPC took to their Twitter account and shared a statement that read, “We raise our strong objection to these visuals filmed, published in Saure Ghar song of Yaariyan 2 film directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru @SapruAndRao, as actor is seen wearing Sikh Kakkar (symbol of Sikh faith) ‘kirpan’ in a highly objectionable manner which cannot be accepted”.

Meanwhile, Yaariyan 2 is slated to release on October 20, 2023.