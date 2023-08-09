Yaariyan 2 Poster OUT: Divya Khosla Kumar, Meezaan Jafri and Pearl V Puri give a tease of 'rollercoaster ride'

Divya Khosla Kumar is back with the sequel of one of the most loved films - Yaariyan. After almost eight years, Yaariyan 2 will be released on October 20. Meezaan Jafri, who is set to play one of the lead characters, shared the poster on his Instagram handle. There’s no doubt that the poster gives a hint of it being a total entertainer, heartwarming drama, soul-stirring romance, focused on die-hard friendship, and good music.

Meezaan Jafri shares the poster of Yaariyan 2

Meezaan Jafri, son of Jaaved Jaffrey, took to Instagram to share some good news with his fans. He shared the first look of Yaariyan 2, a sequel to 2014 film Yaariyan. Sharing the poster of Yaariyan 2, in the caption, the actor wrote, “Cousins by blood, friends by choice. (red heart) Unveiling a rollercoaster ride of friendship and emotions! Get ready for #Yaariyan2 teaser, out tomorrow. In cinemas on 20th October." Have a look:

Alongside Meezaan Jafri, the movie will also feature Pearl V Puri, along with a talented cast which comprises of Yash DasGupta, Anaswara Ranjan, Warina Hussain, and Priya Varrier. There’s no doubt that the presence of all these actors will ensure that the audience is glued on to their seats.

Moreover, the makers also announced the teaser release date of Yaariyan 2. And, it was informed that the teaser of this entertainment package Yaariyan 2 will be out tomorrow.

Netizens react to Yaariyan 2

As the presence of these wonderful actors emit an infectious energy, fans also expressed their thoughts on the movie poster and reacted. The admirers of Yaariyan took to the Instagram comments section to share what they think about the poster and also showered their love. While one of the fans wrote, “We are very excited for Pearl V Puri,” another one commented, “Good but Yaariyan will always remain a masterpiece.”

Not only this, Yaariyan 2 will also mark the Bollywood debut of Pearl V puri, who is already a well established name due to his appearance in TV shows like Naagin and Bepanah Pyaarr.

Yaariyan 2 is a sequel to 2014 film Yaariyan that featured Himanshu Kohli and Rakul Preet Singh. The story was about college students who learned about love, ambition, values, and all about life. Yaariyan 2 is backed under the banner of T-series Films.