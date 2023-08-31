Yaariyan 2: Punjab Police registers case against film's producer, actor for hurting religious sentiments

Yaariyan 2 starring Divya Khosla Kumar, Meezaan Jafri, and Pearl V Puri has been grabbing headlines before the release. The trailer of the new track called Saure Ghar from the sequel to the 2012 film was released recently and soon after the release, it invited controversy. The Punjab Police has recently registered a case against film's director Bhushan Kumar, producers Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, and actor Meezaan Jafri on the charges of hurting religious sentiments as the song allegedly showed the actor wearing a 'kirpan'.

Punjab Police registers case against Yaariyan 2's producer, actor for hurting religious sentiments

According to reports, the FIR was registered in Jalandhar district on the complaint of a member of the Sikh Talmel Committee, Sub-Inspector Ashok Kumar said on Thursday. The case was registered on the Wednesday night (August 30).

The Punjab Police said the FIR has been registered under Section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code.

The Sikh Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has accused the makers of offensively using a kirpan (a sword, an important symbol associated with Sikhism) in a scene of the song.

The SGPC took to their Twitter account and shared a statement that read, “We raise our strong objection to these visuals filmed, published in Saure Ghar song of Yaariyan 2 film directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru @SapruAndRao, as actor is seen wearing Sikh Kakkar (symbol of Sikh faith) ‘kirpan’ in a highly objectionable manner which cannot be accepted”.

Demanding the ban on the film the statement also read, “This has seriously hurt the religious sentiments of Sikh community across the globe. Only an initiated Sikh has the right to wear Kirpan as per Sikh Code of Conduct of Akal Takht Sahib and the right given by the Constitution of India... If the videos are not taken down from public view, we shall initiate the legal proceedings are per law for hurting religious sentiments of minority Sikh community.@ianuragthakur @Anurag_Office @AshwiniVaishnaw."

Even though the makers of the film issued an apology on social media, the SGPC called these clarifications ‘illogical’ and added, “The Sikhs very well know the shape of a ‘kirpan’ and a ‘khukri’, and the way both are worn on one’s body.”

Meanwhile, Yaariyan 2 is slated to release on October 20, 2023.

ALSO READ: Yaariyan 2: Police complaint filed against makers for allegedly hurting religious sentiments