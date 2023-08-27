Yaariyan 2 song Saure Ghar OUT: Divya Khosla Kumar, Pearl V Puri, Meezaan Jafri's number will get you groovy

The sequel of one of the most loved films, Yaariyan is finally all set to release on October 20, 2023. Yaariyan 2 stars Divya Khosla Kumar, Meezaan Jafri and Pearl V Puri in the lead roles. The teaser of the film is already out and received a positive response from the fans and the crazy cousin chemistry shown between the lead actors Divya, Meezaan, and Pearl is absolutely being loved. The film will show a new way of looking at friendship, love, and brotherhood. The first song from the film finally dropped today and it definitely has to be the wedding anthem of the year.

Yaariyaan 2 first song Saure Ghar out

The first song, Saure Ghar from the much-awaited sequel Yaariyan 2 starring Divya Khosla Kumar, Meezaan Jafri, and Pearl V Puri is finally out. This high-energy, groovy, upbeat, and catchy number is undoubtedly the wedding anthem of the year. This foot-tapping track from the film beautifully shows the strong and unbreakable bond shared between Divya, Meezaan, and Pearl. The trio are not only cousins by blood but also best friends by choice, which makes their bond even stronger.

The song is sung by Vishal Mishra and Neeti Mohan whereas the music and the lyrics are by the exceptionally talented Manan Bhardwaj. Saure Ghar is a song that truly defines friendship, especially the ones with the cousins. WATCH THE SONG HERE:

Fans reaction to Saure Ghar

Divya Khosla Kumar, Meezaan Jafri, and Pearl V Puri took to their Instagram handle to announce the release of the song by sharing a poster. Sharing the poster, Divya wrote, “Come join our world of fairytales #SaureGhar out now on YouTube #Yaariyan2 on 20th October @tseriesfilms @tseries.official #BhushanKumar #VinaySapru #RadhikaRao @sapruandrao @meezaanj @anaswara.rajan @yashdasgupta @priya.p.varrier @warinahussain @pearlvpuri @lilletedubeyofficial @manan_bhardwaj_official @vishalmishraofficial @neetimohan18 #KrishanKumar @shivchanana @neerajkalyan24 @blmpictures @aayush_blm @aafilms.official #divyakhoslakumar”. SEE THE POST HERE:

As soon as Divya made the announcement through the poster, fans flooded her comment section with their positive reactions. One Instagram user wrote, “Loved ittt,” along with a red heart emoji. One more user wrote, “Already vibed to it!! On Loop!,” and added two fire emojis. Another user wrote, “Beautiful song” along with a music, red heart and heart eyes emoji.

