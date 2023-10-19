Yaariyan 2 star Meezaan Jafri unveils thrilling Dirt Bike ride pre-movie launch, labels It 'very different'

Yaariyan 2 featuring Divya Khosla Kumar, Meezaan Jafri, and Pearl V Puri, has been grabbing a lot of attention ahead of its release. The trailer of the highly-anticipated film which was dropped earlier, set the anticipation for the film high. Now, in a statement, Meezaan shared his experience of riding a Dirt Bike and how he learned it while revealing how it was different than riding a normal bike.

Yaariyan 2 actor Meezaan Jafri shares experience of riding Dirt Bike

In a recent statement, Meezaan Jafri who is one of the leading actors in the upcoming Yaariyan 2, revealed his experience of riding a Dirt Bike for the first time. The actor said, "Riding a Dirt Bike is very different than riding a regular bike, as the terrain is different and the way that bike operates is different."

He continued that it took him around 10-15 days to get a "hang" of riding a Dirt Bike on the track. Sharing a thrilling experience, Jafri added that they had a shoot in the mountains for which they had to go down the slope but it had rained the previous day so the ground became "murky and slippery." But the actor called it a new experience even though it was "very risky and very difficult." He also hopes that people will enjoy the "grungy effect" of watching it on the big screen.

Yaariyan 2 trailer

The Yaariyan 2 trailer opens with Divya's character, Ladli. She is a dreamer who eventually gets married. It also introduces Yash Dasgupta's bold character Shikhar and Pearl V Puri's dedicated character Bajju. The trailer offers a glimpse into the complicated romantic lives of these three cousins ​​and their intimate relationship. While it explores Ladli's marriage bringing changes and complications in their bond, also showcases three complex love stories that are filled with heartbreak, pain, romance, drama, and friendship.

Sharing the trailer, Divya Khosla Kumar wrote, “It’s a v emotional moment for me as I miss my mom terribly every single day but today I miss her even more … I love you Mamma I know you are proud up there. #Yaariyan2 TRAILER."

Meanwhile, Yaariyan 2 is set to release tomorrow, October 20.

