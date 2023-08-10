Yaariyan 2 Teaser OUT: Divya Khosla Kumar, Pearl V Puri, Meezaan Jafri starrer depict crazy cousin chemistry

The teaser of the upcoming film Yaariyan 2 was released on Thursday, August 10. The makers of the film took to social media to share the announcement. The preview showcases a fresh perspective on friendship, romance, and brotherhood. The crazy cousin chemistry between Divya Khosla Kumar, Pearl V Puri, and Meezaan Jafri has won the hearts of fans as they are praising the teaser on social media.

Yaariyan 2 teaser OUT

The teaser showcases a new era of friendship in the upcoming Yaariyan 2. The film is about cousins ​​bound by blood who are finding their family's best friends and that theme clicked with the youngsters. While the film's name has been loved by fans, some surprising reactions have been pouring in on social media, especially for the dynamic trio of Divya Khosla Kumar, Meezan Jaffrey, and Pearl V Puri.

Announcing the release of the teaser, the producer of the film, Divya took to Instagram and wrote, "Mamma your reaction would have made my day. Teaser of my film #Yaariyan2. In cinemas on 20th October."

Watch the teaser of Yaariyan 2:

Fans are loving the vibe set in the musical extravaganza in Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru's directorial. While some gave a thumbs up to Sunny Sunny's glimpses in the teaser, others appreciated the new pairs seen in the film. The film stars Yash Daasguptaa, Warina Hussain, Anaswara Rajan, and Priya Varrier as cousins' love interests. At first glance, it looks like these cousins ​​bound by blood, and friends by choice have hit it off pretty well with netizens.

Notably, Yaariyan 2 will mark the Bollywood debut of much-loved television star Pearl V Puri. The teaser shows how the lead actors' lives are a combination of love, friendship, and relationships. The film is a remake of the Malayalam blockbuster Bangalore Diaries. The original film starring Nivin Pauly, Dulquer Salmaan, Nazriya Nazim, Fahadh Faasil, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Isha Talwar, and Paris Laxmi also received a positive response.

Meanwhile, Yaariyan 2 is set to release on October 20, 2023. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, and Aayush Maheshwari and is directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru.