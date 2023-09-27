Yaariyan 2 Trailer Launch: Meezaan Jaifri on film's dialogue about sacrifice and keeping secrets; 'It is a...'

The upcoming film Yaariyan 2, featuring Divya Khosla Kumar, Meezaan Jafri, and Pearl V Puri, has been generating a lot of attention ahead of its release. The trailer of the highly-anticipated film has finally dropped today. Recently, Meezaan Jafri opened up about a dialogue from the film’s trailer related to sacrifice and hiding the truth.

Meezaan Jafri opens up about a dialogue from Yaariyan 2’s trailer

During the trailer launch event of Yaariyan 2, starring Divya Khosla Kumar, Meezaan Jafri, and Pearl V Puri, Meezaan spoke about a dialogue from the film’s trailer which was about sacrifice and hiding the truth. He said, “Bilkul (of course). You have to take the sacrifice and hide the truth so that kisi ko bura na lage. Kayi baar ek dost ki kahi cheez dusre dost ko nahi kahi jaati, just so that dusre dost ko bura na laage (So that no one feels bad. Many times, if one friend has told you something, we don’t share it with the other friend just so that he/she doesn't feel bad).”

He further added, “Dialogue applies to lot of situations. Not just relationships. I had a feeling that it will be a part of the trailer. It is a beautiful dialogue. Everyone will remember it after the film.”

Yaariyan 2 trailer out

Today, on 27 September, Divya Khosla Kumar took to her Instagram handle to drop the trailer from her upcoming film Yaariyan which also stars Meezaan Jafri, and Pearl V Puri alongside her in the lead roles. The Yaariyan 2 trailer begins by introducing Divya's character, Ladli, a dreamer who eventually gets married. It also presents Yash Dasgupta's daring character, Shikhar, and Pearl V Puri's devoted character, Bajju. The trailer offers glimpses into the complex romantic lives of these three cousins and their close relationships. It explores Ladli's marriage, which brings changes and complications to their bond. The trailer also promises three intricate love stories, filled with heartbreak, pain, romance, friendship, and plenty of drama.

Sharing the trailer, Divya wrote, “It’s a v emotional moment for me as I miss my mom terribly every single day but today I miss her even more … I love you Mamma I know you are proud up there. #Yaariyan2 TRAILER,” along with a sparkling, red heart and an infinity emoji. HAVE A LOOK:

Yaariyan 2 is slated to release on October 20, 2023.

