Yaariyan star Himansh Kohli shares a cryptic poem on IG; Says ‘Meri tehzeeb ko meri majboori kaha gaya’

Himansh Kohli recently left fans in a tizzy after he shared a cryptic message in hindi. Scroll down to see what he wrote.

Newcomer Himansh Kohli, who rose to fame with his film Yaariyan, recently took to Instagram and shared a very cryptic message. Today, the actor wrote: “Meri Khamoshiyo ko meri kamzori kaha gaya, meri tehzeeb ko meri majboori kaha gaya, ab main kehta hoon baari meri hai wo bewafa kaun hai, jaanane mein kal bhar din ki deri hai.” Kohli’s message loosely translates to: My silences were labelled as my weaknesses, my manners were labelled as a result of my circumstances, now I’ll reveal who the traitor is, the wait is only of another day.

Naturally, the riddle Kohli has left us with is an interesting one and hints at many aspects. The actor could be talking about an old relationship, heartbreak he is going through, a new film, or a revelation. All we can say is that I guess we will have to wait and watch his space to learn more about this!

In other news, back in June 2020, the actor also opened up about nepotism. In an interview, he said: “I have no motive to fight against nepotism, it exists everywhere in the world, in every field. But I would urge all employers to give an honest chance to new talent and people you've not worked with before. This would ensure others get an equal chance too. While sources and connections do play an important role, like in every profession, your skills are more important than anything else," he said.

Credits :Instagram

