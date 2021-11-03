Yami Gautam & Aditya Dhar cannot stop smiling as they celebrate their first ‘Chhoti Diwali’ together; PIC

Yami Gautam and hubby Aditya Dhar are one of the cutest couples on the block right now. The newlyweds are having a blast and are in quite a happy space in their marriage. These two recently celebrated their first Karwa Chauth together and the pictures were beautiful. Well, now it is time for them to celebrate their first Diwali and Aditya shared the first picture of him with his wife in the celebratory mood. The director-producer, took to his Instagram handle to post an adorable picture of the two and wished all their fans and followers a ‘Happy Choti Diwali’. 

Aditya Dhar posted a picture that is too cute to handle. In the picture that he shared, Aditya can be seen standing behind Yami Gautam and hugging her from behind. Aditya can be seen wearing a black bomber jacket as he held his wife closely. Yami wore black full sleeves top and looked cute in two buns. Her happiness was evident from her laugh as she too held her hubby’s arms. Sharing this picture, Aditya wrote, “Your smile, It lights up the world!! Happy Chhoti Diwali to all from my better half and me!!”

Talking about her first Diwali celebration with hubby Aditya Dhar, the actress had revealed that they will be celebrating it in their new Mumbai home with family. Talking about the same, Yami told Times of India, “For me, festivities have always been about spending time with family in Chandigarh. Luckily, through Navratri and Dusshera, I was in my hometown with Aditya. Right after marriage, as per our customs and traditions, we were supposed to visit my husband’s ancestral temple, which we couldn’t due to the pandemic. So, we recently went there to seek blessings. We are celebrating Diwali at our new home in Mumbai with both our parents coming over. They are very excited as this is our first Diwali after marriage. We’ll be decorating the house with diyas and doing a puja at home. I love this feeling of being at home with my loved ones. After all, home is where your heart belongs. It makes you feel safe and secure. Aditya’s parents are really nice, warm and very loving.”

