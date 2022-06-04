On Yami Gautam & Aditya Dhar’s 1st anniversary, sister Surilie shares UNSEEN pics from their wedding diaries

It’s been a year since Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar had taken social media by storm as they announced their wedding. The couple had an intimate wedding in presence of their loved ones and ever since then, the power couple has been treating fans with their adorable pics. Yami and Aditya believe in celebrating simple things in life and watching them in one frame is a treat to the fans. In fact, on their first anniversary, the power couple has been inundated with best wishes from fans and celebs.

Amid this, Yami’s sister Surilie had taken to social media and shared some unseen pics from the couple’s wedding diaries. Taking to her Instagram story, Surilie shared several beautiful pics from the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor’s pre-wedding ceremonies. Surilie also shared a pic of Yami and Aditya from their wedding day post their wedding rituals as they were posing with the actress’ mother. This isn’t all. Surilie also shared a pic with the power couple, as she wished Yami and Aditya on their wedding anniversary. She wrote, “To a lifetime of happy anniversaries #eternallove”.

Check out unseen pics from Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar’s wedding diaries.

Meanwhile, Yami can’t stop singing praises for her main man and said that marrying Aditya has been one of the best decisions of her life. She also spoke about her decision to have an intimate wedding and told Elle, “For those who think wedding ceremonies have to be done in a certain way, it’s high time to break away from the societal stereotypes—it’s your day, you decide what makes you happy! I’m lucky to have a partner who is in sync with my views”. Talking about her first wedding anniversary celebrations and said that the couple will have a small puja at their residence along with a lunch with her loved ones.