Yami Gautam on Aditya Dhar & she being in the same profession: It comes down to the person...I am very blessed

Yami Gautam is one actress who has proved her versatility with her films and the variety of characters that she has portrayed on the silver screen. We all saw her in a negative shade in the recent release, A Thursday. She not only excelled in it but stepped into the shoes of a negative character with so much ease. The actress got married last year and since then has been in a happy space. Well, in a recent interview with GoodTimes, the Kaabil actress opened up about her husband Aditya Dhar.

When asked does having a husband from the same professional background helps you? Yami Gautam instantly replied that it would be difficult for her to give a hypothetical answer to the question that if she was married to someone from another profession, would her life be different? Talking about Aditya Dhar, the actress added that with him it's not just the profession that is common, it is to do with the kind of person that he is. “There can also be somebody from the same field but the understanding level may not be in sync as you may expect from someone from the same field. So it actually comes down to the person that you are, more than just the profession,” quipped the actress.

Yami Gautam further spoke about her relationship and said that Aditya never reads her scripts but they discuss everything. Yami revealed that it is always nice to hear new ideas and that is amazing.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Yami Gautam has an interesting lineup of films ahead, including Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury’s Lost, Amit Rai’s OMG 2, Dhoom Dhaam backed by Aditya Dhar, and another one which will soon be announced. Yami informed that Lost will probably be her next release.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Yami Gautam would like to be part of a costume drama: ‘I love these larger than life fantasy films’