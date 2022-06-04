Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar Wedding Anniversary: 10 things you need to know about their love story

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam and filmmaker Aditya Dhar have completed one year of togetherness today. Last year, on this day, they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Himachal Pradesh. Nonetheless to say, it was one of the most unexpected unions as the couple kept their relationship under wraps until D-day. To note, Yami wore a traditional heirloom red silk saree and looked absolutely breath-taking on her big day. While announcing the wedding on social media, Yami shared some photos and wrote, "In your light, I learn to love - Rumi. With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes. Love, Yami and Aditya."

As the couple has completed one year of marital bliss today, let us look at their love story that proves happily-ever-after does exist and you can fall in love with anyone at any point in time. So, keep your tissue box ready (for all the happy tears) and read further to witness one of the magical love stories.

Here are 10 things you need to know about Yami and Aditya's sweet love story:

1) Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar met on the sets of the film Uri: The Surgical Strike.

2) But, the actual interaction and friendship started during the promotion of Uri: The Surgical Strike, as revealed by Yami.

3) It was not love at first sight for Yami, but friendship with filmmaker Aditya Dhar bloomed into a bond.

4) Aditya's value system and the way he balances his work and family attracted Yami a lot.

5) Yami liked his professional behaviour on the sets of Uri: The Surgical Strike and once said that it inspired her a lot.

6) It was one of the rarest moments where no one proposed to anyone before getting married. Yami revealed the same during her appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show.

7) They both never liked PDA and hence were never seen with each other and surprised everyone with their wedding announcement.

8) They dated for a long time but never let anyone know about it.

9) Yami and Aditya found happiness and calm in each other's presence. Yami once said that she is lucky to have found another family in Aditya’s parents and his family.

10) On June 4, 2021, Yami Gautam shared a picture of her sitting in the mandap with Aditya Dhar and revealed that the two tied the knot.

Pinkvilla wishes a very happy wedding anniversary to Yami and Aditya!

