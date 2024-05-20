Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar blessed with baby boy; new parents reveal his name

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar are among the most popular and loved couples in Bollywood. Nearly three years after their marriage, earlier this year in February during the trailer launch of their film, Article 370, the couple shared that they are expecting their first child.

Now months after, a while back, the couple delighted the fans by sharing the most special news of their lives. The couple announced the arrival of a baby boy with a heart-warming note. Check it out.

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar welcome their first child, a baby boy

Today, on May 20, a while back, actress Yami Gautam and filmmaker Aditya Dhar made a collaborative post on their Instagram handle to announce the arrival of their ‘beloved son’ on May 10 whom they named, Vedavid. In the post, the couple shared an endearing photo of lord Vishnu carrying a baby in his arms while they look into each other’s eyes.

The note on the picture read, “We are thrilled to announce the arrival of our beloved son, Vedavid, who graced us with his birth on the auspicious occasion of Akshay Tritya. Please shower him with all your kind blessings and love. Warm Regards, Yami & Aditya.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Take a look:

Sharing the most special news of their lives, the couple accompanied the post with the caption expressing, “We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to the exceptionally dedicated and wonderful medical professionals at Surya Hospital, especially Dr. Bhupender Awasthi and Dr. Ranjana Dhanu, whose expertise and tireless efforts made this joyous occasion possible.”



“As we embark on this beautiful journey of parenthood, we eagerly anticipate the bright future that awaits our son. With every milestone he achieves, we are filled with the hope and belief that he will grow to become a beacon of pride for our entire family as well as our beloved nation,” the post further read.

Advertisement

Soon after the post was shared, Bollywood celebs including Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana and Mrunal Thakur among others showered the couple with their wishes.

Advertisement

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar tied the nuptial knot in an extremely intimate wedding ceremony on June 4, 2021 in Himachal Pradesh. The duo has worked together in 2019 war-action drama, Uri: The Surgical Strike and 2024 released action-thriller, Article 370.