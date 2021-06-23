  1. Home
Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar ensured their low key wedding was an eco friendly event; Here's how

URI actress Yami Gautam tied the knot with director Aditya Dhar on June 4 in Himachal Pradesh. The 2-day wedding was not only low-key but eco-friendly. Here are the details of Yami and Aditya's wedding.
Over the past few weeks, photos of Yami Gautam and director Aditya Dhar's intimate wedding have been taking over the internet. The surprise intimate wedding had left netizens completely baffled and when the photos began coming in, it appeared as if Yami and Aditya opted for a low-key affair away from the hustle and bustle of the city. Now, a source has revealed details of how Yami and Aditya turned their intimate wedding into an eco-friendly affair as well. 

A source revealed to us, "Yami and Aditya made sure there was no wastage of food or even flowers in terms of decor. It was one of its kind eco-friendly weddings which we all witnessed and enjoyed to the core." The wedding took place at a farmhouse in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh in a span of 2 days and the couple opted for a no wastage policy by ditching a huge glamourous event. The photos of the wedding were also clicked by Yami's brother Ojas Gautam and it was a close-knit affair. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Interestingly, the mandap on the wedding day was traditionally decorated with marigold flowers, banana leaves, bricks, and Rangoli. With no wastage of food, no fancy glam items, Yami and Aditya ensured that their intimate wedding would also be an eco-friendly one. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aditya will be directing The Immortal Ashwatthama with Vicky Kaushal. On the other hand, Yami will be seen in Dasvi with Abhishek Bachchan, Nimrat Kaur. She also has Bhoot Police with Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez. 

