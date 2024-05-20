Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar name their baby boy Vedavid; find out what it means

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar tied the knot on June 4, 2021. Earlier this year, the couple revealed that they were expecting their first child. Today, Yami and Aditya gave their followers the good news by announcing the arrival of their baby boy, named Vedavid.

Read on to find out the meaning of the name Vedavid, which is a Sanskrit compound.

What is the meaning of Vedavid, the name of Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar’s son?

According to the Wisdom Library, Vedavid is a Sanskrit compound made with the words veda and vid. Vedavid is a Brāhmaṇa versed in the Vedas, meaning who has ample knowledge of the Vedas. It is also the name of Lord Vishnu.

Earlier today, May 20, Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar shared the news of the birth of their son on Instagram. They also revealed that they welcomed the baby boy on the occasion of Akshaya Tritya.

Their note read, "We are thrilled to announce the arrival of our beloved son, Vedavid, who graced us with his birth on the auspicious day of Akshay Tritya. Please shower him with all your kind blessings and love. Warm Regards, Yami & Aditya."

In the caption, Aditya further thanked the hospital staff, saying, “We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to the exceptionally dedicated and wonderful medical professionals at Surya Hospital, especially Dr. Bhupender Awasthi and Dr. Ranjana Dhanu, whose expertise and tireless efforts made this joyous occasion possible.”

He added, “As we embark on this beautiful journey of parenthood, we eagerly anticipate the bright future that awaits our son. With every milestone he achieves, we are filled with the hope and belief that he will grow to become a beacon of pride for our entire family as well as our beloved nation.”

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar receive warm wishes from the film industry

The comments section under the post of the new parents was filled with love and blessings from their admirers as well as their colleagues in the film industry. Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Neha Dhupia, Raashii Khanna, and Mrunal Thakur, among others, extended their congratulations.

