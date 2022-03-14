Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar write heartfelt post after watching Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files.

Yami Gautam and husband-filmmaker Aditya Dhar have taken to social media to write heartfelt and moving posts on Vivek Agnihotri's recently released film The Kashmir Files. Uri director Aditya Dhar, who is also a Kashmiri Pandit, wrote about how the brave film has shown the truth that their community had to endure.

He tweeted, "You might have seen numerous videos of Kashmiri Pandits breaking down in the theatres after watching #TheKashmirFiles. The emotion is real. It shows how long we kept our pain and tragedy repressed as a community. We didn’t have any shoulder to cry on and no ear to hear our pleas. This film is a brave attempt to show our TRUTH! We were forced to keep this tragedy a secret. We tried moving on hoping that time will heal our wounds. But we were seriously wrong. The wounds still remain."

Dhar further added, "Almost all of us till date are still suffering mentally, emotionally and even physically. It was not just the terrorism that killed so many, it was also what followed the migration. Hats off to our elders for bringing us up with so much dignity. Against all odds and atrocities, they made sure we get the best of education, and make our country proud."

He concluded his post by acknowledging the work done by Vivek Agnihotri and Anupam Kher who stars in the film. "Being a filmmaker myself I couldn’t have made a better film than this on my own tragedy. Hats off to @vivekagnihotri & @AnupamPKher

Ji. Please watch the tragic TRUE story of one of the most patriotic and loyal communities of India. #TheKashmirFiles."

Resharing Aditya Dhar's tweet, wife and actress Yami Gautam also echoed similar sentiments. She tweeted, "Being married to a Kashmiri Pandit, I know first hand of the atrocities that this peace-loving community has gone through. But majority of the nation is still unaware. It took us 32 years and a film to get to know the truth. Please watch and support #TheKashmirFiles."

Yami added, "Huge respect to @AnupamPKher sir, @vivekagnihotri and the entire team."

Take a look at Yami's tweet below:

ALSO READ: The Kashmir Files Review: Anupam Kher shines in the film that creates an impact but lacks balance