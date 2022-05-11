Yami Gautam and her sister Surilie pose & pout as they meet graceful actress Rekha; PICS

Yami Gautam is one of the most promising actresses in the industry. She has proved her acting prowess in movies such as Kabil, Vicky Donor, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Badlapur, and others. The actress is currently basking in the success of her recently released films, Dasvi and A Thursday. The actress is active on her social media handle and often gives fans a sneak peek into the regular happenings of her life. In addition to this, her sister Surilie Gautam is also quite active on Instagram and enjoys a huge fan following. She also treats fans with glimpses of the Gautam household on social media.

Speaking of which, the sisters recently met legendary actress Rekha and Surilie took to social media to share some adorable snaps from their meeting. She posted two photos on ‘gram. In the first photo, Rekha, Yami, and Surilie posed for a cheeky selfie in which they also pouted. In another photo, the trio gracefully smiled at the camera. While sharing the snaps, Yami’s sister wrote, “So much LOVE.” As soon as she posted the photos, fans rushed to drop sweet comments. A fan wrote, “Lovely.” Another user commented, “Superb click.”

See the photo here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Bhoot Police actress will star next in Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury’s social-drama film, Lost and OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2 co-starring Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi. She also has an action-comedy film, Dhoom Dhaam with Pratik Gandhi, which will be backed by her husband Aditya Dhar.

