Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal's heist thriller Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga to release on THIS date

Yami Gautam is currently enjoying the praise coming her way for her solid performance in the film, Lost. She is now all set to be seen in the film Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga with Sunny Kaushal. Earlier today, the first look was unveiled along with the release date. The film is slated to release on Netflix. Directed by Ajay Singh, the heist thriller also stars Sharad Kelkar in a key role.

The film revolves around an air hostess and her businessman beau who are on a mission to steal diamonds to free themselves from the clutches of a loan shark. But things go wrong when the flight carrying the diamonds is caught up in a hostage situation. The poster was shared by Yami and Sunny on Instagram. Along with it, they wrote, "Kursi ki peti baandh lijiye because this heist thriller will keep you on the edge AT ALL TIMES. Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga is all set to land on your screens on March 24, only on Netflix."

Spilling the beans on the film, director Ajay Singh said that it is a unique storyline. He said, "It has been a thrilling, roller-coaster ride filming this pace-driven thriller with a unique storyline. Directing Yami and Sunny and watching this film unfold through their performances and the plot was exciting and I cannot wait for audiences across the globe to experience our labor of love through Netflix. Maddock has always been pushing the envelope on the stories they tell and to have Netflix give a platform to these stories makes this even more special."

The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik. They also shared their thoughts on backing the film. They added, "When we first heard the story, we knew this was something we wanted to bet on. We wanted a new pairing to showcase the story and how the film unravels. Yami and Sunny fit the role perfectly. This film is a heist thriller, one of the very few to come out of the Indian entertainment industry and with Netflix always supporting distinct stories, we knew we had to work together on this title. Audiences across the world are looking for interesting films to enjoy and we hope this one satiates them."