Yami Gautam becomes Maasi, flashes huge smile with sister Surilie Gautam's child in new PIC

The love of actors and actresses towards their children is cherished by many. Adding cherry on the cake, if the actors and actresses are sisters in real life, then one cannot deny that the bond between the the two that holds utmost importance in raising their younger ones. Yami Gautam Dhar, has now garnered attention of her fans as the Bala actress shared adorable picture of her sister Surilie Gautam and film maker Jasraj Singh Bhatti’s child, Saibhang Singh Bhatti.

Yami Gautam Instagram Post

Delighted to share her experience of pampering Saibhang, she said that her feelings cannot be described in words on being a Maasi. “Biggest joy of becoming a ‘Maasi’. My little Saibhang Singh Bhatti. This feeling can’t be described in words. So much love to Jasraj and Surilie. @jasrajsinghbhatti @s_u_r_i_l_i_e #DonutLove #DonutDiaries,” Yami Gautam captioned the post.

Notably, Yami Gautam married Aditya Dhar on 4 June 2021. After marriage, she changed her name to Yami Gautam Dhar. However, the couple are yet to be blessed by a child.

Recently, Yami Gautam shared their photos from Baglamukhi Mata Mandir in Himachal Pradesh. She captioned the post reading: Took blessings at Baglamukhi Mata mandir. The last 2 days that we spent visiting the Shaktipeeth temples have been one of the most unforgettable experiences of my life. These temples are the epicentre of divine strength & faith.

Yami Gautam Work Front

As on date, Yami is committed to appear as protagonist in Aniruddha Roy Chowdhary’s untitled social drama. and will also appear in OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2.

Gautam's first release in 2022 was Behzad Khambata's thriller A Thursday, alongside Neha Dhupia and Atul Kulkarni. Gautam was cast in the lead role of Naina Jaiswal, a playschool teacher who takes 16 children hostage.

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja create a 'special' art piece to announce birth of their baby boy; See PIC