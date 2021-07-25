Yami Gautam beings work on Lost; Will be shot shot across Kolkata and Purulia

5 minutes ago  |  2.9K
   
Advertisement

Actress Yami Gautam starrer investigative drama titled "Lost" has gone on floors.

Helmed by the National-Award Winning director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, the film will be largely shot at locations across Kolkata and Purulia to highlight the underbelly of an urban city.

"Lost" is an investigative drama that will highlight the issue of media integrity. It features Yami in a feisty crime reporter's character.

Bankrolled by Zee Studios, Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kishor Arora, Sam Fernandes, and Indrani Mukherjee, the film will also feature Pankaj Kapur, and Rahul Khanna, along with Neil Bhoopalam, Pia Bajpiee, and Tushar Pandey.

 
 
 
 
 
 

Also Read: 7 Years of Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Kick: Here's what we can expect from the sequel

Advertisement

Credits: IANSPic Credit: Yami Gautam/ Instagram


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All