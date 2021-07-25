Yami Gautam beings work on Lost; Will be shot shot across Kolkata and Purulia

Actress starrer investigative drama titled "Lost" has gone on floors.

Helmed by the National-Award Winning director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, the film will be largely shot at locations across Kolkata and Purulia to highlight the underbelly of an urban city.

"Lost" is an investigative drama that will highlight the issue of media integrity. It features Yami in a feisty crime reporter's character.

Bankrolled by Zee Studios, Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kishor Arora, Sam Fernandes, and Indrani Mukherjee, the film will also feature Pankaj Kapur, and Rahul Khanna, along with Neil Bhoopalam, Pia Bajpiee, and Tushar Pandey.

