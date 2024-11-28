Yami Gautam Birthday: When Hrithik Roshan shared what it was like working with her and how they lived their Kaabil characters off-screen

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam is celebrating a milestone today—her first birthday since becoming a mother to son Vedavid, with husband Aditya Dhar. As she enjoys this joyous moment in her personal life, let’s take a trip down memory lane to when her Kaabil co-star Hrithik Roshan had nothing but praise for her. He called working with Yami ‘the most enriching experience’ and revealed how they both embodied their Kaabil characters even off-screen.

In a conversation with Indian Express, Hrithik Roshan shared how working with Yami Gautam on Kaabil was an incredibly rewarding experience. He said, "Working with Yami has been one of the most enriching experiences of my life. She is not only an excellent actor but also an excellent human being."

The War actor highlighted her remarkable ability to embrace vulnerability, which brought a unique depth to their roles. He added that Yami Gautam fully understood the essence of their characters and played her part in a way that elevated the entire experience. He expressed his confidence in her future success, predicting she would go on to achieve great things in the industry.

Hrithik Roshan also spoke about the strong on-screen chemistry he shared with the birthday girl in Kaabil. He explained that both he and Yami were deeply immersed in their characters, Rohan and Supriya. The vulnerability and mutual respect between their roles translated into a natural and heartfelt connection between them.

Bollywood’s Greek God mentioned that their interactions on set were influenced by the essence of their characters, which made their chemistry even more authentic and powerful. "While working we connected beautifully, but we were mostly taking from the characters and interacting like them," he shared.

Hrithik also praised Yami for her dance skills, revealing how he found himself trying to match her energy during their dance sequences. Although he considers himself a good dancer, he was particularly impressed by her style.

He admired how her natural flair and joyful personality shone through in her moves, and was so captivated by her performance that he asked her to show him her steps. The actor admitted that he ended up copying her style, appreciating the fun and lightheartedness she brought to the dance.

Kaabil (2017), directed by Sanjay Gupta, starred Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam in key roles, with Ronit Roy delivering a significant performance. The movie centers on Rohan, a blind dubbing artist, played by Hrithik, and his wife Supriya, portrayed by Yami. Produced by Hrithik’s father, Rakesh Roshan, the film weaves a compelling narrative of love, loss, and vengeance.

On the professional front, Yami recently shared on her Instagram stories that she’s back to work after the birth of her son. She also posted a picture from the sets, enjoying a laddu made by her sister.

