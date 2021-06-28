Yami Gautam calls sister ‘one man army’ for helping out with the ceremony; Shares new wedding PICS

Yami Gautam shared a new wedding picture and video where sister Surilie is styling her hair. Scroll further to have a look.

and Aditya Dhar got married on June 4 in an intimate ceremony. The couple tied the knot and vowed to be together forever in the presence of close friends and family. Aditya Dhar is a film director who made his debut with ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ led by Vicky Kaushal and the army-based film ended up becoming a blockbuster on the box office. Yami played a crucial role in the film and took home multiple accolades and rave reviews. Both of them had a quiet wedding and announced it on Instagram by posting lovely wedding pictures.

On Sunday, Yami took to her Instagram handle and shared some yet unseen pictures from her wedding. She wrote a complimentary note for her sister Surilie as she helped out with the ceremony in an important way. The note read, “My ‘one man army’, From rushing to shop whatever we could (and I mean SHAADI shopping) in a span of an hour (since the city was in strict lockdown), to styling my hair & helping me create all these beautiful traditional looks that I always wanted and most importantly keeping me so entertained with your endless jokes & banter with Ojas that I never for a minute felt nervous or anxious. From our endless list making, chai drinking sessions, to your yummy cooking (including homemade milk cakes) and so many other things.”

On the work front, filmmaker Aditya Dhar will soon start shooting for a megaproject called ‘The Immortal Ashwatthama’. The film reunites him with Vicky Kaushal along with Sara Ali Khan who is also playing one of the leads in the film.

