Yami Gautam cautions fans over 'unusual activity' on her Instagram account: It's probably hacked.

Yami Gautam, who is currently in the middle of promoting her upcoming film Dasvi, seems to have encountered a social media snag/ On Sunday, Yami took to Twitter to tell her fans that there has been some unusual activity on her official Instagram account. Yami's fans and well-wishers, who have always seen her latest personal and professional updates on her Instagram profile, might not be able to access it for a few days. Turns out, the actress noticed unusual activity on her account and hence tweeted cautioning her fans.

In a statement, Yami said, "Unfortunately, since yesterday, I have been logged out of my Instagram account and it appears that someone has hacked my account. In case there are any unusual posts/messages being shared through the account, please note that my team and I currently don't have any control of it and are working towards retrieving it."

Cautioning her fans, Yami tweeted, "Hi, This is to inform you all that I've been unable to access my Instagram account since yesterday, it's probably hacked. We're trying to recover it as soon as possible. Meanwhile, if there is any unusual activity through my account, please be aware of it. Thank you!"

Yami was last seen in A Thursday which released on a streaming platform. The actress now has Dasvi in the pipeline with Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur.

