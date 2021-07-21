Yami Gautam on choosing an intimate, small wedding: More I attended big weddings, I knew I didn't want that.

and filmmaker Aditya Dhar surprised the film industry and their fans in the beginning of June 2021 when they announced that they had tied the knot. "With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family," Yami and Aditya's statement read. Almost over a month since their wedding, Yami Gautam has opened up about why she chose an intimate and a small wedding in her hometown in the hills.

Yami said, "The more I attended big weddings, I knew I didn’t want that. Of course, we don’t know the meaning of marriage early on, but going by my understanding and experience of attending weddings, I was sure about what I didn’t want. I am fortunate that both Aditya and I shared this thought."

The actress added that the idea was not to please anyone but be in the presence of those who actually mattered. "We both are averse to the wastage that happens in weddings — food, flower decorations and so many other things. Also, it’s so difficult to make everyone happy, so why not get married among those who actually care about you. The focus was solely on the ceremony and not us trying to please anyone," Yami remarked.

In the interview, Yami also opened up about how her and Aditya Dhar's love story began. As one would guess, their love bloomed on the sets of Uri: The Surgical Strike which Aditya helmed and saw Yami playing a pivotal role.

