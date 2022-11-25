Yami Gautam Dhar opens up on her career progress: ‘I have faced loads of ups and downs’; READ more for details

For the unaware, the 53rd annual edition of the IFFI is being held by the Government of India between November 20-28th, 2022.

Yami Gautam Dhar is one of the most talented actors in the Indian film industry. She sprang into prominence after featuring in Bollywood films like Vicky Donor (2012), Kaabil (2017), Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019), and Bala (2019). All these films were super-hits at the box office and are cherished by people across generations to date. In a recent development, Yami’s film ‘Lost’ was premiered at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on Thursday.

Just moments before the film ‘Lost’ was about to be screened, Yami took to Twitter and wrote, “What a perfect platform for Lost to kickstart its journey! Thank you #IFFIGoa for such a warm reception and a fantastic response to Lost!”

Yami Gautam looks back at her journey with a big smile

For those who are deeply keeping a track of the world of Bollywood, they might acknowledge that Yami has had her own share of ups and down in the entertainment industry. While her films like Vicky Donor (2012), Kaabil (2017), Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019), and Bala (2019) turned out to be super hits at the box office, films like Bhoot Police, Sanam Re, and Total Siyapaa to name a few failed to win hearts of the audiences.

Speaking on this development, she told news agency ANI, “My journey is still on...I have faced loads of ups and downs but it's all worth it in the end."

She added, "Right after my debut film, in fact, right after the success of the film I did feel lost...I did not know which way to go. I was not able to connect to the opportunities I was receiving at that time...'Do I stay without work or do I take these opportunities and still try,' all these thoughts used to linger in my mind...it took me a while to understand my own self and how to channelize my voice. I had to rediscover myself to understand what's my purpose of coming all the way here and leaving my hometown.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Yami will be seen next in ‘OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2’. This upcoming film is being directed by Amit Rai.

