Yami Gautam dishes out summer fashion inspo in alluring maxi dress as she promotes Dasvi

Looks like Yami Gautam is on a roll! The actress is still basking in the success of her recent thriller A Thursday. And now, she is gearing up for the release of her next movie Dasvi starring Abhishek Bachchan. Earlier tonight, Yami took to her Instagram space and shared a slew of new pictures on the social media platform. Readers, take note, as Yami just dished out some major fashion inspiration to amp up your wardrobe this spring and summer!

In the pictures shared by Yami, she can be seen exuding grace and panache in a white and yellow maxi dress with noodle straps. The Vicky Donor actress looked extremely pretty in the soothing colors of the outfit which had a knot detailing in the back. Moreover, her breezy and flowy sartorial choice is the perfect pick given that the temperatures across the country have started soaring. Yami kept her makeup minimal, fresh, and dewy, which is perfect for daytime. Moreover, she kept her shoulder-length hair open with a side parting while she styled them in soft waves. She struck quite a few poses in front of the camera.

Take a look at Yami Gautam’s latest pictures:

Talking about Dasvi, the teaser of the Abhishek Bachchan starrer dropped yesterday and it has left fans excited. Apart from Junior B, it features Yami Gautam, and Nimrat Kaur in pivotal roles. Dasvi is backed by Jio Studios & Dinesh Vijan and directed by Tushar Jalota. It has opted for director OTT release and will stream on Jio Cinema and Netflix from April 7, 2022.

