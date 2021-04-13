Yami Gautam emphasizes on going natural on social media

  1. Home
Actress Yami Gautam is utilising Tuesday for self care, going by her social media post.
Yami posted a picture on Instagram stories, where she is seen wearing a hair mask.

"Homemade pack for hair -- Kinda day #gonatural," Yami wrote on the image.

Speaking about her work, Yami recently shared that she has started shooting for her upcoming thriller "A Thursday". Yami essays a school teacher named Naina Jaiswal in the film.

It revolves around a play school teacher who takes 16 toddlers as hostages.

The thriller is written and directed by Behzad Khambata, and it also features Dimple Kapadia, Atul Kulkarni, Neha Dhupia and Maya Sarao.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

