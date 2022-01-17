Yami Gautam excited to headline A Thursday, Lost: I feel confident but nervousness will always be there

The year 2021 has been quite special for Yami Gautam both on the personal and professional front. While she had married filmmaker Aditya Dhar in a hush-hush ceremony, she had also finished shooting for six of her projects. This isn’t all. The Uri: The Surgical Strike actress will also be headlining two projects among these - A Thursday and Lost. Needless to say, it is a proud moment for Yami who is glad to have taken up the opportunities coming her way.

Sharing her excitement, Yami told Hindustan Times, “I feel confident to headline films on my own but the nervousness will always be there. It also comes from the fact that I love these scripts, the subjects they are themed on and the filmmakers helming them”. Furthermore, Yami also spoke about how 2021 changed her life and stated, “2021 went by really fast. It was a disappointing and harsh year for everyone. At the same time, a lot of things changed in my life, personally and professionally”.

Earlier, Yami had opened up on her life after marrying Aditya and called it as one of the best decisions of her life. During her conversation with the Gulf News, Yami asserted, “I didn’t even realise that it has been six months since my wedding because I have been hopping from one set to another and from one city to another … The other day, Aditya was asking how my life has changed after our marriage considering he never gets to see me a lot”.