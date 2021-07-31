Yami Gautam explains the REASON behind her ‘Impromptu’ wedding with Aditya Dhar

The Uri actress left her fans amazed after she announced her marriage with Aditya Dhar, earlier in June. The couple, through the medium of social media, announced that they had tied the knot in Yami’s home town in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh. "With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family," Yami and Aditya's statement read. As several months have passed, Yami in a recent interview said her wedding happened in the most beautiful way possible. But did you know it was an impromptu affair?

The Vicky Donor star shared that their families were over the moon with the decision to get engaged. But Yami’s grandmother suggested they should get married. The actress added that they decided to get married after her grandma told her that engagement is ‘not part of our culture’ “We were just supposed to get engaged, and then we were going to let time take its due course. But my nani was like ‘This engagement and all is not a part of our culture, so how about getting married?’ Then Aditya asked, ‘Are you ready? Shall we?,” said Yami told Film Companion.

Yami also stated that she hasn't absorbed the feeling of being married yet, but feels happier. “We started interacting during the promotions of Uri. And that is when we started wooing each other, and our friendship started. It's been over two years, and we were like 'let's get married', and our families were equally happy, probably even more happy,” Yami said.

The actress made her Bollywood debut with 2010 Kannada film Ullasa Utsaha. Post that she appeared in multiple films including Vicky Donor, Uri, Lost and more.

