Yami Gautam feels ‘Happy moments need no filter’ as she happily poses with hubby Aditya Dhar
Yami Gautam will be next seen in Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga co-starring Sunny Kaushal.
Yami Gautam has been trending ever since she got married to director Aditya Dhar. Fans loved their low-key marriage which was in Himachal Pradesh amid close family members and friends. The actress always shares beautiful pictures and videos on her social media. Her Instagram feed is filled with their lovely moments. Today, the Uri actress shared a happy picture with her husband where both are looking stunning. To note, the actress was last seen in the film A Thursday.
Taking to her Instagram, the actress wrote, “Happy moments need no filter.” In the picture, she is seen wearing a golden suit which she paired with a pink banarasi dupatta. Her makeup is simple and she has applied pink shade lipstick. To complete the look, she wore big gold earrings. Yami is also carrying a beautiful small potli bag. Aditya is wearing a beige embroidered kurta. To note, Vicky Kaushal will be shooting for his next film The Immortal Ashwatthama.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be seen opposite him. The shooting will start next year as reported. This would be the second collaboration of Vicky with Aditya after their National Award-winning film, URI: The Surgical Strike.
Take a look at Yami Gautam’s post:
On the other hand, Yami will be next seen in Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga co-starring Sunny Kaushal. The teaser of the film has already been released. The teaser shows an air hostess (Yami Gautam) and her businessman beau (Sunny) on a mission to steal diamonds to free themselves from the clutches of a loan shark. However, the heist goes wrong, when the very plane carrying the diamonds is caught up in a hostage situation.
