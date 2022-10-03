Yami Gautam feels ‘Happy moments need no filter’ as she happily poses with hubby Aditya Dhar

Yami Gautam has been trending ever since she got married to director Aditya Dhar. Fans loved their low-key marriage which was in Himachal Pradesh amid close family members and friends. The actress always shares beautiful pictures and videos on her social media. Her Instagram feed is filled with their lovely moments. Today, the Uri actress shared a happy picture with her husband where both are looking stunning. To note, the actress was last seen in the film A Thursday.

Taking to her Instagram, the actress wrote, “Happy moments need no filter.” In the picture, she is seen wearing a golden suit which she paired with a pink banarasi dupatta. Her makeup is simple and she has applied pink shade lipstick. To complete the look, she wore big gold earrings. Yami is also carrying a beautiful small potli bag. Aditya is wearing a beige embroidered kurta. To note, Vicky Kaushal will be shooting for his next film The Immortal Ashwatthama.