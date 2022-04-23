Yami Gautam gives a glimpse of BTS from Dasvi set: Jyoti Deswal in making

Yami Gautam is one of the finest actresses in Bollywood today. Currently, she is being lauded for her impeccable performance in Dasvi. The film also features Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur. Dasvi is winning hearts across the belt. The film has been trending at the top spot-on Netflix in multiple countries across the globe, which is an indication of success and audience appreciation. Yami is quite active on her Instagram and often blesses her fans with her gorgeous pictures, shoot BTS and life updates. Today, she uploaded a cute throwback picture from her Dasvi shoot days.

In the throwback picture that Yami uploaded on her Instagram story, she was all decked up in her Jyoti Deswal avatar. She wore the policewoman's uniform as her makeup artists and costume artists helped her. Let us tell you, for a moment, we were transported back to the Dasvi-verse and shuddered at the thought of being scolded by the strict Jyoti Deswal. Along with the story, Yami fondly wrote, “Jyoti Deswal in the making #Dasvi”

Meanwhile, while sharing about her journey of preparation for the role of a cop, Yami shared, "I watched a couple of documentaries, stories on real-life female cops and IPS officers how they carry themselves, how they are inside the jail or outside the jail, what their family life is like. How do they talk about, what kind of sense of humour they have, how do they dress, are they always in uniform or not. So it was just a revelation for me because this is a role or someone of that stature".

