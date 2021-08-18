Yami Gautam has changed her surname to THIS on Instagram, did you see yet?

Actor tied the knot with Uri fame director Aditya Dhar in an intimate ceremony on June 4, this year. Now, two months after the wedding, it appears that the Kaabil actor has finally changed her name on Instagram. Although, when the switch was made is yet unclear, the actor has added her husband’s surname ‘Dhar’ to her name. Her official name on Instagram now reads ‘Yami Gautam Dhar’.

It was in the month of June, when the actor left her fans rejoiced by announcing her marriage with filmmaker Aditya Dhar. Sharing a stunning photo from the wedding, the couple released their joint statement on social media that read, “In your light, I learn to love - Rumi. With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes. Love, Yami and Aditya.”

Take a look at Yami ’s changed name here:

Ever since the wedding, Yami has been sharing gorgeous bridal photographs of herself on social media. Recently, during the occasion of National Handloom day, Yami gave her fans another glimpse of her wedding saree expressing her love for handcrafted fabrics. She stated, “Handcrafted fabrics hold special elegance, relevance and beauty with them, where each thread is woven with nuanced care and accuracy. An artform that is passed down from generation to generation! Our country, India is culturally diverse so let's honour #NationalHandloomDay by adding more traditions to our textile designs.”

In terms of work, Yami Gautam Dhar has a slew of interesting projects lined up for her. She is now gearing up to feature alongside , and Jacqueline Fernandez in Bhoot Police. Post this, she will also share the screen space with Abhishek Bachchan in Dasvi.

