Yami Gautam has a fangirl moment as she meets Kiran Bedi, calls her 'strongest inspiration'; PHOTO

Yami Gautam is currently basking in the success of her recently released films, Dasvi and A Thursday. The actress is active on her social media handle and often gives fans a sneak peek into the regular happenings of her life. Recently, she attended the Goa Fest and had a 'fan girl' moment after she met Former Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, Kiran Bedi. The Vicky Donor actress also shared a photo with her and penned a heartwarming note calling Kiran her 'inspiration.'

On Friday, Yami posted the photo and wrote: "My fan-girl moment with one of my strongest inspirations since I was a little girl growing up in Chandigarh! I shall never forget how an already well planned city transformed further for the best, when ma’am got posted there! Door to door cops used to visit every home & ensure our safety! Strict night patrolling was introduced even in the remotest parts of the city! It was truly an honour meeting Dr Bedi yesterday at Goa Fest."

To which, Kiran Bedi responded and said, "You were very generous Yami @Yamigautam. The @livegoafest gave us an opportunity to meet and express our true admiration for each other. Wish you abundance in all respects."

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Bhoot Police actress will star next in Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury’s social-drama film, Lost, OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2 co-starring Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi. She also has an action-comedy film, Dhoom Dhaam with Pratik Gandhi, which will be backed by her husband Aditya Dhar.

