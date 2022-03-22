Yami Gautam heaps praise on Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah’s Jalsa: Films that are pushing creative boundaries…

Yami Gautam is all praises for Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah’s latest release Jalsa. Yesterday, the actress took to her Instagram stories and shared the motion poster of the movie. Along with it Yami wrote a sweet note stating that films like Jalsa which are pushing creative boundaries deserve all the love and appreciation coming its way.

Yami’s note read, “Films that are pushing creative boundaries & raising the bar higher rightly deserve all the love & appreciation! Coming from one of my favorite directors and such phenomenally talented & powerhouse of actors, Vidya Balan & Shefali Shah, was an experience in itself! MUST WATCH (red heart emoji)”.

Talking about Jalsa, The Suresh Triveni directorial stars Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah in the leads. The movie follows the story of two mothers Maya Menon (Vidya) and Rukhsana (Shefali) belonging to two different classes in society, and their tryst with the truth that is kept hidden. The film released on an OTT platform on the 18th of March. Ever since then, it has received a positive response from the audience and critics.

Take a look at Yami Gautam’s story:

Coming to Yami Gautam, the actress is reveling in the success of her recently released film A Thursday. Yami gets into a never-seen-before avatar as she portrays the role of a playschool teacher who takes 16 kids hostage with her. Yami’s performance has been appreciated by cine-goers and critics. Apart from her, the Behzad Khambata thriller features Neha Dhupia and Atul Kulkarni in pivotal roles.

