Yami Gautam on her first Diwali with Aditya Dhar post marriage: We're celebrating it at our new home

It hasn’t been long when Yami Gautam had surprised everyone with her hush hush wedding early this year. The actress had tied the knot with filmmaker Aditya Dhar in a low key wedding and while the couple love to keep their personal life under the wraps, Yami often treat fans with her stunning pics of her happy moments. And while Diwali is around the corner, there have been speculations about how the newlywed couple will be celebrating their first Diwali post the wedding.

Putting the speculations to rest, Yami revealed that they will be celebrating the festival of light at their new home in Mumbai with their family. Talking about the same, Yami told Times of India, “For me, festivities have always been about spending time with family in Chandigarh. Luckily, through Navratri and Dusshera, I was in my hometown with Aditya. Right after marriage, as per our customs and traditions, we were supposed to visit my husband’s ancestral temple, which we couldn’t due to the pandemic. So, we recently went there to seek blessings. We are celebrating Diwali at our new home in Mumbai with both our parents coming over. They are very excited as this is our first Diwali after marriage. We’ll be decorating the house with diyas and doing a puja at home. I love this feeling of being at home with my loved ones. After all, home is where your heart belongs. It makes you feel safe and secure. Aditya’s parents are really nice, warm and very loving.”

Meanwhile, after winning hearts with her stint in Pavan Kripalani’s Bhoot Police, she had recently wrapped the shooting of her upcoming movie Lost. Sharing some pictures from the sets of the film, and with director Aniruddh Roy Chowdhury, Yami wrote a rather emotional note, reminiscing the moments from the shoot, as well as expressing gratitude to everyone involved in the team, especially Roy Chowdhury aka Tony Da.

