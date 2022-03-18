Yami Gautam on her intimate wedding with Aditya Dhar: High time to break away from societal stereotypes

Yami Gautam has been one of the actresses in Bollywood who likes to make noise for her work and keep her personal life under the wraps. In fact, the actress, who had been tight lipped about her love life as well, had left everyone stunned when she announced her wedding with filmmaker Aditya Dhar. For the uninitiated, the couple had tied the knot in June last year. It was a minimalist wedding for Yami and Aditya which was attended by the respective family and close friends.

And while the actress is currently enjoying every bit of her married life, Yami recently opened up on her intimate wedding and stated that she would still have opted for a minimalist wedding even if it wasn’t during the pandemic. The Vicky Donor actress also emphasised that it is time to break the societal stereotypes about having wedding ceremony in a particular way. Talking to Elle, Yami stated, “I would have still worn my mother’s sari, my grandmother’s nath, dupatta and the aatheru (traditional Kashmiri ear ornament) given by my in-laws. For those who think wedding ceremonies have to be done in a certain way, it’s high time to break away from the societal stereotypes—it’s your day, you decide what makes you happy! I’m lucky to have a partner who is in sync with my views”.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Yami is currently basking in the success of her last release A Thursday. Besides, she is also gearing up for the release Dasvi which happens to be a social comedy. Helmed by Tushar Jalota, the movie also stars Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur in the lead and is slated to release on April 7 this year.

