Yami Gautam & hubby Aditya Dhar stun in ethnic outfits as they celebrate first Diwali post marriage; PICS

by Priyakshi   |  Published on Nov 04, 2021 09:40 PM IST  |  2.4K
   
The festival of lights, joy, and warmth – Diwali – is finally here, and the country has engulfed itself in celebrations as they spend some good times with loved ones. After almost two years of muted celebrations, B’Town stars are also partaking in these joyous times. As they do so, they have also taken to social media to share these priceless moments with fans online. Speaking of which, actress Yami Gautam has dropped a couple of adorable pictures on Instagram featuring herself with hubby Aditya Dhar and their loved ones. Check them out. 

A few moments back, Yami Gautam took to the photo-blogging app and shared glimpses of her Diwali celebrations tonight. In the first picture, she can be seen with husband and filmmaker Aditya Dhar as they deck up in beautiful traditional wear for the night. Yami looked gorgeous in a printed blue kurta. She styled her hair in a bun and accessorized it with jasmine flowers. Light makeup, a bright lip shade, and a bindi accentuated her look. The Vicky Donor actress wrapped it up with red bangles and dangling golden earrings. Aditya, on the other hand, was seen clad in a plain white kurta pajama. As Yami held a tray of candles, the couple smiled brightly at the camera. 

In the second picture, the couple could be seen posing with other members of their family. Sharing these pictures on the gram, Yami extended Diwali wishes to fans and netizens with the caption, “दीपावली की शुभकामनाएँ “. 

Take a look: 

For the unversed, this is Yami and Aditya’s first Diwali after their wedding. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in June this year.  

Credits: Yami Gautam/ Instagram


