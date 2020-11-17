  1. Home
Yami Gautam looks breathtaking as she shares a picture from Bhoot Police sets, calls it her ‘happy place’

Yami Gautam, who is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film Bhoot Police in Dharamshala, has shared her stunning picture from the film’s set. Check out her post.
8371 reads Mumbai Updated: November 17, 2020 07:06 pm
Yami GautamYami Gautam looks breathtaking as she shares a picture from Bhoot Police sets, calls it her ‘happy place’
Yami Gautam is one of the most talented actresses in Bollywood and her body of work proves the same. The gorgeous actress will next be seen in the upcoming film Bhoot Police that also stars Arjun Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez in lead roles. The Kaabil star is currently in Dharamshala shooting for the same along with film’s other lead actor. While giving a sneak peek of her workation, the diva has been sharing some stunning pictures and breathtaking views from the hilly area.

As we speak of this, Yami has shared an alluring picture of herself from the sets on her Instagram. In the picture, she can be seen sporting a printed kurta and flashing a charming smile for the camera. Needless to say, she looks absolutely fresh as morning dew while enjoying the winter mornings.  She captioned the picture as, “Hey ! Morning #BhootPolice #setdiaries #myhappyplace #himachal." She showed off her natural glow by sporting a minimal makeup look and looked picture perfect with her fans going gaga over it.

Check out Yami Gautam’s post below:
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Yami Gautam (@yamigautam)

The actress had previously visited Kunal Pathri - a Devi temple in Dharamshala with Jacqueline on Diwali and shared a glimpse of it on her Instagram. In the first photo, the Bala actor can be seen posing for the camera while it also captured the sunset in the background. In the second click, she gave a brief glimpse of the temple. Alongside the pictures Yami wrote, “Faith", along with a red-heart and folded-hands emoticons.

Yami Gautam Instagram

