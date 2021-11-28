Yami Gautam looks drop dead gorgeous in a red saree as Aditya Dhar wishes his love on her birthday; Pic

Yami Gautam is one pretty actress and there is no denying the fact. Especially after her wedding, the actress has been glowing and how. It is always a visual treat for her fans to see her picture. It is Yami’s birthday today and wishes have been pouring in from every corner on social media. This birthday is all the more special for the actress as it is her first birthday after marriage. Aditya Dhar took to his Instagram handle to share a stunning picture of Yami wishing her Happy Birthday and we cannot take our eyes off her.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Aditya Dhar shared a picture of Yami Gautam. In the picture, we can see Yami wearing a red saree. She is wearing a heavy gold choker necklace and a long necklace. Leaving her hair open, the actress is wearing bright red lipstick and her bright smile looks amazing. One thing that Yami can always be seen wearing is her Kashmiri traditional gold earring. Indeed she is a sight to behold. Sharing this picture, Aditya wrote, “Happy Birthday My Love!”

Take a look:

In terms of work, Yami was last seen in Bhoot Police. She recently wrapped the shooting of Lost and penned an emotional note on gram. “As I wrap up 'Lost' today, I reminisce the lovely moments I experienced while working on this special film with a big smile in my heart. A big thank you to the entire cast and crew of 'Lost', who as days went by, became part of this journey. My heartfelt gratitude to Tony da who is not only one of the most incredible directors I've worked with but also an amazing human being. A film like ‘Lost’ can only be directed by someone who has the purest intentions! We faced many challenges with the weather, the chaos of shooting at live locations, the battles of shooting at congested places in covid times... but we stuck together as a team & it was all worth it in the end,” Yami had written.

