Yami Gautam looks glamorous as she goes the traditional way in an all red outfit & leaves fans enamoured

When it comes to a newly-wed Indian bride, you’d always find her investing in amazing traditional pieces. The gorgeous Yami Gautam has left no stones unturned in showing off her elegance in her traditional attires, leaving all the fans swooning. In a recent Instagram post, Yami Gautam wore a stunning red silk lehenga, and her dazzling look is a bridal dream! The actress accessorised her all-red desi ensemble with classic red bangles and a bold maang-tikka that suits her all too well. Yami also sported traditional Dehjoor earrings.

It seems like red is Yami’s colour. A few days back, she had also published some shots of herself donning a lovely red western dress complete with frills, looking like an absolute diva. Her caption 'Red dress, zero stress' was a bit ironic, because honestly, we can't stress enough how beautiful she looked!

Check the post here:

The star continues to surprise fans with her affinity for red, now with an ethnic flair in a red silk lehenga. The two pictures that Yami shared, gave us literal fashion goals in the red traditional get-up. She sported half-sleeves red blouse that drew from the Rajasthani choli. Yami Gautam also got hitched to director Aditya Dhar in an intimate wedding earlier this year.

On the work front, Yami Gautam has her hands full with multiple projects. She will be next seen in a lead role in ‘A Thursday’, ‘Dasvi’, ‘OMG- Oh My God 2’ and ‘Lost’.

